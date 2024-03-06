Sign inSubscribe
Profit Economics Class Ep 08: What is Market? | Demand, Supply & Price | Profit Magazine

By Profit Urdu

In this episode of Profit Economics Class we teach you about one of the fundamental economic ideas, supply and demand. Supply and demand sets prices, and indicates to manufacturers how much to produce.

Pakistan gets only $1.4bn out of pledged $11bn for flood relief
