Sign inSubscribe
Food

Govt allows export of flour made from imported wheat 

Country has plentiful wheat stocks to satisfy domestic demand

By Agencies

The Government of Pakistan has conditionally approved the export of flour. According to a notification from the Ministry of Commerce, only flour produced from imported wheat is eligible for export.

This authorisation comes under the Export Facilitation Scheme 2021, leading to an amendment in the export policy order of 2022. 

The notification elaborated, “Export of wheat flour, manufactured exclusively from wheat imported for this purpose under the Export Facilitation Scheme 2021,” as per the Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) issued.

Meanwhile, sources indicate that Pakistan possesses sufficient wheat reserves, forecasting that the annual wheat production goal of 32.1 million tons will be met. Moreover, wheat cultivation has surpassed the target by 1.8%.

Previously, the caretaker federal government had decided against importing wheat. This decision was informed by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), which opted to prohibit state-level wheat imports, citing stable flour prices and adequate national reserves.

Government insiders assert that Pakistan has plentiful wheat stocks to satisfy domestic demand. This decision followed a briefing to the ECC by the Ministry of National Food Security on the wheat supply, during which the ECC commended the ministry’s efforts in managing the wheat supply effectively.

Previous article
NEPRA raises electricity rate by Rs2.74/unit for second quarterly adjustment
Next article
60% of consumers protected from gas price hike: SNGPL
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Banking

SBP extends bank hours for tax collection on March 30-31

NIFT also advised to arrange special clearings on both days to ensure clearing and settlement of payment instruments
Govt grapples with dollar crunch to buy oil amidst pending syndicated financing

Pakistan’s forex reserves increase by $4mn to $13.4bn

FBR levies 20% customs duty on imported multivitamins, natural health products

PSX hits all-time high as KSE-100 surpasses 67,000 mark

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.