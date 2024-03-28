Govt allows export of flour made from imported wheat 

The Government of Pakistan has conditionally approved the export of flour. According to a notification from the Ministry of Commerce, only flour produced from imported wheat is eligible for export.

This authorisation comes under the Export Facilitation Scheme 2021, leading to an amendment in the export policy order of 2022.

The notification elaborated, “Export of wheat flour, manufactured exclusively from wheat imported for this purpose under the Export Facilitation Scheme 2021,” as per the Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) issued.

Meanwhile, sources indicate that Pakistan possesses sufficient wheat reserves, forecasting that the annual wheat production goal of 32.1 million tons will be met. Moreover, wheat cultivation has surpassed the target by 1.8%.

Previously, the caretaker federal government had decided against importing wheat. This decision was informed by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), which opted to prohibit state-level wheat imports, citing stable flour prices and adequate national reserves.

Government insiders assert that Pakistan has plentiful wheat stocks to satisfy domestic demand. This decision followed a briefing to the ECC by the Ministry of National Food Security on the wheat supply, during which the ECC commended the ministry’s efforts in managing the wheat supply effectively.