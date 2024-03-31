Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Abu Dhabi targets 178,000 new jobs, 39.3m tourists by 2030

Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has given his approval for the strategy

By News Desk

Abu Dhabi has laid out ambitious plans under its Tourism Sector Strategy 2030, aiming to significantly bolster its economy by creating 178,000 job opportunities and attracting 39.3 million visitors by the end of the decade.

Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has given his approval for the strategy, which seeks to pivot the emirate’s economy towards more diverse, non-oil sectors.

The strategy outlines a goal to reach a revenue of AED90 billion by 2030, as part of broader efforts to transition away from an oil-dependent economy.

This move is designed to ensure long-term economic stability and growth through sustainable practices and diversified sources of income.

In the past year alone, Abu Dhabi witnessed a remarkable 30% increase in tourist arrivals, surpassing 24 million visitors and generating AED49 billion in revenue for the local economy.

The hotel industry made a significant contribution to this success, bringing in AED6.4 billion.

The announcement came during a meeting of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, where Sheikh Khaled reviewed various government initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for citizens through enhanced infrastructure, facilities, and community services.

The Tourism Sector Strategy 2030 is part of a larger vision to transform Abu Dhabi’s social and economic landscape in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, emphasizing sustainable development and economic diversification.

Previous article
Pakistan’s billion-dollar fund manager resigns quietly as SECP investigates suspicious transactions. Here’s what went down
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FBR revenue collection increases 33% in March, nearing Rs879bn target

For the FY2024, the government aims to collect Rs9.415 trillion, marking a 30% increase from the previous year's revised figure of Rs7.2 trillion

FBR’s Tajir Dost Scheme to kickstart from April 1

Finance Minister urges banks to raise financing for priority sectors

PM Sharif shares five-year economic plan with cabinet

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.