Abu Dhabi targets 178,000 new jobs, 39.3m tourists by 2030

Abu Dhabi has laid out ambitious plans under its Tourism Sector Strategy 2030, aiming to significantly bolster its economy by creating 178,000 job opportunities and attracting 39.3 million visitors by the end of the decade.

Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has given his approval for the strategy, which seeks to pivot the emirate’s economy towards more diverse, non-oil sectors.

The strategy outlines a goal to reach a revenue of AED90 billion by 2030, as part of broader efforts to transition away from an oil-dependent economy.

This move is designed to ensure long-term economic stability and growth through sustainable practices and diversified sources of income.

In the past year alone, Abu Dhabi witnessed a remarkable 30% increase in tourist arrivals, surpassing 24 million visitors and generating AED49 billion in revenue for the local economy.

The hotel industry made a significant contribution to this success, bringing in AED6.4 billion.

The announcement came during a meeting of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, where Sheikh Khaled reviewed various government initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for citizens through enhanced infrastructure, facilities, and community services.

The Tourism Sector Strategy 2030 is part of a larger vision to transform Abu Dhabi’s social and economic landscape in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, emphasizing sustainable development and economic diversification.