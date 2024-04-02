Textile sector exports rise by 3% YoY to $1.3bn in March

Pakistan’s textile sector exports increased to $1.3 billion in March, up from $1.26 billion in the same month last year, marking a 3% year-on-year growth.
According to provisional data from the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) this growth represents the fourth consecutive month of year-on-year increases in textile exports.
However, the country’s textile exports for the first nine months (July-March) of fiscal year 2023-2024 decreased slightly by 0.3%, totaling $12.44 billion, down from the previous year.
On a month-to-month basis, textile exports fell nearly 8% from $1.41 billion in February.
The country’s overall exports in March 2024 grew by 7.99% to $2.55 billion from $2.36 billion in the same month the previous year, marking a slowdown from the double-digit growth seen in the prior three months.
Imports in March 2024 surged by 25.86% to $4.73 billion from $3.75 billion in March 2023, following the government’s easing of import restrictions.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s trade deficit widened by 56.30% year-on-year (YoY) to $2.171 billion in March 2024, compared to $1.389 billion during the same month of 2023, while increased by 24.56% on a month-on-month (MoM) basis from $1.743 billion in February 2024.
I am very happy to recommend Dr. Wale to everyone that truly needs help to fix his or her broken relationship and marriage. I found Dr. Wale online. I was desperately in need of help to bring my ex Wife back. She left me for another man. It all happened so fast and I had nothing to say in the situation at all. She just left me after 3 years of our marriage without any explanation. I was very worried and could not eat till I went online and found testimonies on Dr. Wale so I decided to contact Dr. Wale through his WhatsApp. I explained everything to him so he could help me cast a love spell to help us get back together. Shortly after he did the spell, my wife started texting and calling me again. She said that she was sorry and said that I was the most important person in her life and she knows that now. you can also contact him now for urgent help. WhatsApp/Text him: +1(978) 406-9575 or Email him:[email protected]