Mari Petroleum successfully drills third appraisal well in Ghazij Formation

In a significant development related to the exploration of carbon reserves, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has successfully drilled and tested the third appraisal well in the Ghazij formation in the Mari Development & Production Lease (D&PL).

This information was shared with the local bourse through a notice on Thursday.

This well is a part of the appraisal program for the Ghazij discovery which was disclosed on January 25, 2023.

The well was spudded in on February 15, 2024, and drilled down to a depth of 1,483 meters. The post-acid gas flow rate from the well was 10.5 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) with a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 490 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 64/64-inch choke size.

The well shall be put on production in due course after completion of requisite regulatory formalities. The company is also preparing a field development plan for submission to relevant regulatory authorities for approval.

MPCL is the Operator of Mari Development & Production Lease with 100% working interest.