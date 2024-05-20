Pakistan, Turkiye agree to increase bilateral trade to $5bn

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey have agreed to boost their bilateral trade to $5 billion following delegation-level talks in Islamabad on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar of Pakistan and his Turkish counterpart, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that the discussions reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation and touched upon regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During a joint press conference with Minister Fidan, Ishaq Dar announced plans to convene the next session of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council soon. He also reflected on the longstanding defense collaboration between the two nations.

“We are engaged in various joint ventures, supporting each other in defending our territorial sovereignty and combating terrorism,” Dar stated. He praised Turkey for its steadfast support to the people of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Emphasising the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, Dar remarked, “Pakistan and Turkey may be two countries, but we are one nation, with a heart-to-heart relationship that predates the establishment of Pakistan.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan described Pakistan as a strategic partner, emphasizing that their cooperation enhances regional peace and stability. “Ours is a friendship and brotherhood that is deeply embedded in our shared history,” he added.