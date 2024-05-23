Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Suzuki Motors to expand operations with new biogas plant in Karachi

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain commits to supporting Suzuki's expansion in Pakistan, emphasising the auto industry's role in national economic growth

By News Desk

In a significant move to expand its operations in Pakistan, Suzuki Motor Corporation has expressed interest in setting up a biogas plant in Karachi.

This proposal was discussed by Kenichi Ayukawa, Global Vice President of Suzuki Motor Corporation, during his meeting with the Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Federal Minister, welcoming Suzuki’s delegation, highlighted the auto industry’s crucial role in Pakistan’s economy, noting its substantial contributions to employment, economic growth, and technology transfer.

He emphasised the government’s ongoing support for the automotive sector, which includes tax breaks and incentives for automakers, particularly in the adoption of new technologies like Electric Vehicles (EVs) and hybrids.

The government has already taken steps to promote the localization of this industry by providing duty-free imports of plant and machinery necessary to establish EV manufacturing plants. Recently, the government issued manufacturing certificates to 43 companies for the local production of EV 2/3 wheelers.

During the meeting, Ayukawa shared Suzuki’s long-standing commitment to Pakistan, noting the company’s 40-year history of manufacturing and exporting vehicles from Pakistan.

He particularly highlighted the recent commencement of exports for Suzuki Swift and GS-150 motorcycles, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s position in the global automobile market.

Minister Hussain encouraged the auto sector to leverage these benefits to boost export revenues significantly.

 

 

News Desk
News Desk

