Sign inSubscribe
Industry

TAPI pipeline to be funded bilaterally amid lack of int’l support

In the absence of international funding, Pakistan and Turkmenistan take the reins in financing the strategic pipeline project

By Monitoring Desk

Petroleum Minister Dr. Musadik Malik announced on Wednesday that Pakistan and Turkmenistan will independently finance the multibillion-dollar TAPI pipeline project.

This decision comes in the wake of the international community’s reluctance to recognize the government in Afghanistan, which has stalled foreign funding.

During Pakistan’s Energy Symposium, Malik emphasised ongoing efforts within the TAPI – Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India – framework and discussed potential strategies to expand Turkmenistan’s gas exports. “Turkmenistan, rich in gas reserves and currently only selling to China, has considered exporting its gas to Europe via an LNG train,” Malik explained.

According to the plan, gas would flow through pipelines to Pakistan and then be transported to Europe by train.

Further complicating regional energy dynamics, Malik highlighted Pakistan’s interest in importing gas from Iran, though this has been hindered by international sanctions. He noted that Pakistan is actively seeking exemptions similar to those granted to other countries.

The symposium also touched on Pakistan’s renewable energy prospects. Malik pointed out the significant reductions in the costs of solar and wind energy—from 22 and 23 cents per kWh in 2018 to merely 3 to 5 cents currently.

He advocated for a hybrid system combining solar, wind, and water energy, bolstered by advances in battery technology, to enhance Pakistan’s green electricity production capabilities.

As these discussions unfold, Pakistan remains committed to diversifying its energy sources and enhancing its energy security through both regional collaborations and technological advancements in renewable energy.

Previous article
FBR blocks over 11,000 SIMs of non-tax filers amid legal disputes
Next article
Suzuki Motors to expand operations with new biogas plant in Karachi
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Videos

What next from KIA, after 15 lacs drop in Stonic’s price...

Profit explains what exactly went behind the scenes that led to the drastic price drop of KIA Stonic in Pakistan, and what to expect...

New bailout package contingent on IMF-approved budget

Merit Packaging sells land and factory building to SIZA Services

Pakistan’s investment ratio hits 50-year low at 13.1% of GDP

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.