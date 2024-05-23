TAPI pipeline to be funded bilaterally amid lack of int’l support

Petroleum Minister Dr. Musadik Malik announced on Wednesday that Pakistan and Turkmenistan will independently finance the multibillion-dollar TAPI pipeline project.

This decision comes in the wake of the international community’s reluctance to recognize the government in Afghanistan, which has stalled foreign funding.

During Pakistan’s Energy Symposium, Malik emphasised ongoing efforts within the TAPI – Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India – framework and discussed potential strategies to expand Turkmenistan’s gas exports. “Turkmenistan, rich in gas reserves and currently only selling to China, has considered exporting its gas to Europe via an LNG train,” Malik explained.

According to the plan, gas would flow through pipelines to Pakistan and then be transported to Europe by train.

Further complicating regional energy dynamics, Malik highlighted Pakistan’s interest in importing gas from Iran, though this has been hindered by international sanctions. He noted that Pakistan is actively seeking exemptions similar to those granted to other countries.

The symposium also touched on Pakistan’s renewable energy prospects. Malik pointed out the significant reductions in the costs of solar and wind energy—from 22 and 23 cents per kWh in 2018 to merely 3 to 5 cents currently.

He advocated for a hybrid system combining solar, wind, and water energy, bolstered by advances in battery technology, to enhance Pakistan’s green electricity production capabilities.

As these discussions unfold, Pakistan remains committed to diversifying its energy sources and enhancing its energy security through both regional collaborations and technological advancements in renewable energy.