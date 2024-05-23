Sign inSubscribe
Governance

FBR blocks over 11,000 SIMs of non-tax filers amid legal disputes

Over 11,000 SIMs of non-tax filers blocked as FBR intensifies tax compliance efforts

By Monitoring Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has intensified its efforts to enforce tax compliance by blocking over 11,000 mobile phone SIMs of non-tax filers, a move confirmed by FBR spokesperson Bakhtiar Mohammad.

According to Mohammad, a total of 11,252 SIMs were blocked up until May 22, as part of the enforcement actions outlined in the Income Tax General Order.

This aggressive push for tax compliance has been met with legal challenges. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) recently issued clarifications regarding its stay order. Initially, it was believed that the order prevented the blocking of SIMs, but the IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq later specified that the stay was only intended to protect the petitioners, specifically the telecom operator Zong, and not to halt the overall SIM blocking initiative.

Despite resistance from telecom providers and a temporary delay in the execution of these blocks, the FBR released a list on April 30 identifying 506,671 individuals who had not filed their tax returns for 2023.

These individuals faced immediate SIM blocking as a penalty, although telecom companies contested the decision, arguing it was hastily made and would negatively affect customers.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on May 4 declared that it would not comply with the FBR’s directive, stating that such enforcement was outside its legal jurisdiction.

This stance was supported by telecom companies which, in a collective letter to the Ministry of IT, expressed their obligation to provide uninterrupted service to their customers, barring specific circumstances outlined in the Telecom Act.

However, by May 10, after several key meetings between the FBR, PTA, and telecom operators, an agreement was reached to begin manually blocking SIMs of non-filers in small batches, resolving a week-long standoff. This decision marked a significant step in the FBR’s ongoing drive to expand Pakistan’s tax base.

Previous article
IMF demands parliamentary approval for critical economic reforms by June 30
Next article
TAPI pipeline to be funded bilaterally amid lack of int’l support
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Videos

What next from KIA, after 15 lacs drop in Stonic’s price...

Profit explains what exactly went behind the scenes that led to the drastic price drop of KIA Stonic in Pakistan, and what to expect...

New bailout package contingent on IMF-approved budget

Merit Packaging sells land and factory building to SIZA Services

Pakistan’s investment ratio hits 50-year low at 13.1% of GDP

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.