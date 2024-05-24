Headline inflation to drop to 14% YoY in May

Economic analysts project a significant slowdown in Pakistan’s headline inflation, with May 2024 figures expected to hit around 13.9% year-on-year. This decline brings real interest rates to a noteworthy high of over 8%.

The expected decrease is largely due to a sharp drop in monthly prices and a favorable base effect from the previous year. Analysts have observed a 1.4% decrease in monthly inflation, marking the second consecutive month of decline and a figure notably lower than the last 12-month average of 1.35% month-on-month.

This trend is anticipated to reduce the average annual inflation for the first 11 months of FY24 to 25.1% year-on-year, a decrease from 29% in the corresponding period of FY23.

Key contributors to the reduction in monthly inflation include a 440 basis point decrease in the Food index. Significant price drops in commodities such as onions, tomatoes, chicken, and wheat have driven this index down. Additionally, the Transport index is also expected to decline, reflecting lower fuel prices.

Looking ahead, projections suggest varying scenarios for annual inflation rates by the end of December 2024, based on different monthly consumer price increases: