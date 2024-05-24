Pakistan sees $11m inflow from foreign investors into T-Bills in May

Pakistan continues to attract significant foreign investment in Treasury Bills (T-Bills), with a net flow of $11.16 million recorded in the current month, according to the latest figures released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This investment follows a robust $25.64 million net inflow last month, underscoring a growing confidence in Pakistan’s financial stability and an attractive exchange rate.

The positive trend in investment has been consistent throughout the current fiscal year, with the debt-laden country amassing a total net inflow of $168.14 million in T-Bills through the Special Convertible Rupee Accounts (SCRA).

These accounts facilitate foreign and non-resident Pakistani investors to engage in local financial instruments, including equities, government bonds, and Term Finance Certificates (TFCs).

Highlighting the appeal of Pakistan’s T-Bills, the SBP noted that these instruments offer compelling returns of 21.60% for three-month bills, 21.29% for six months, and 20.41% for 12-month tenures.

Payments on these investments are made in Pakistani rupees (PKR), further benefiting from the stable exchange rate currently observed.

The SCRA mechanism allows the seamless conversion of foreign funds into Pakistani rupees, providing an efficient channel for international investments into the country’s burgeoning financial market.