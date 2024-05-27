Tractor assembling up by 55% in 10MFY24 

Tractor assembling in Pakistan increased by 54.72% during the first 10 months (July-April) of the current financial year 2023-24 compared to the production of the corresponding period of the last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturers Association (PAMA), over 39,564 units were locally assembled from July 2023 to April 2024 as against the production of 25,571 units in the same period of the last year.

Meanwhile, the local sales of tractors registered about 56.61% as it was recorded at 38,282 units in the first 10 months of the current financial year as against the sales of 24,44 units of the same period of last year.

Massey Ferguson remained the top producer with 25,748 units, whereas it sold 25,138 units as compared to the output of 16,090 tractors and sales of 14,981 units in the same period of last year.

Fiat was the second company that produced about 13,798 units in the 10 months of FY 2023-24 as against the production of 9,481 units of the same period of last year, whereas the sale of Fiat was recorded at 13,144 tractors as compared to the sales of 9,463 tractors of the same period of last year.