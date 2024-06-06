Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PSX shares drop amid budgetary concerns

Investor anxiety grows amid potential tax hikes in upcoming budget

By Monitoring Desk

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a significant drop on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index falling by 356.50 points, or 0.48%, closing at 73,862.93 points from the previous close of 74,219.43.

Topline Securities CEO Mohammed Sohail attributed the bearish trend to investor concerns over possible tax increases on dividends and capital gains, which are dampening market sentiment.

AKD Securities’ Director of Research, Muhammad Awais Ashraf, highlighted the anxiety among investors regarding potential budgetary changes. “The looming budget could see a hike in the Capital Gains Tax rate, increased taxes on dividend income, and the removal of exemptions for mutual fund and insurance investments,” he said.

Next Capital Limited’s Director of Research, Shahab Farooq, noted that political uncertainties and concerns about budget measures led to reduced trading activity and persistent investor jitters.

A pre-budget report by Topline Securities, released on June 1, speculated that the government might raise taxes on dividends, capital gains, and interest income to meet its high tax revenue targets. The report warned that changing these taxes from final to normal status could negatively impact stock market investors’ net returns. It explained that under such changes, capital gains and dividend income would be taxed as part of individuals’ total income (including salaries and business income), which could lead to higher tax burdens due to a lack of deductible expenses.

A prior Dawn report indicated that both the PSX and the Pakistan Stock Brokers Association (PSBA) had voiced their concerns over high capital market taxation, urging for more rational tax policies in their budget proposals. Among their key demands is the alignment of Capital Gains Tax (CGT) rates on listed securities with those on immovable property, which would help eliminate tax-driven disparities across asset classes and ensure a fairer investment landscape.

Previous article
NEPRA raises power tariff by over Rs 3/unit under FCA of April
Next article
Industry appeals to PML-N leadership to review 20% FED on local fruit juices
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Industry appeals to PML-N leadership to review 20% FED on local...

LAHORE: The Fruit Juice Council in a letter to PML-N President and former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has requested his intervention to...

NEPRA raises power tariff by over Rs 3/unit under FCA of April

Pakistan steps up reforms to attract FDI, says PM

Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project faces prolonged shutdown

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.