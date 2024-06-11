Govt to initiate crackdown on sale of smuggled fuel: DG Explosives

Director General Department of Explosives, Abdul Ali Khan has said that the government has decided to eradicate the menace of mushrooming illegal fuel sale points through a countrywide operation.

He said that these sale points sell smuggled fuel without any safety precautions and fear of the law, posing a grave threat to the lives and property of the masses.

Talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA), Abdul Ali Khan said that these nozzles are now openly operating on every street and neighborhood in all the small and large towns and even in major cities across Pakistan.

Dozens of such shops and cabins catch fire frequently and have killed many. The growing number of nozzles installed in shops and roadside cabins has endangered legal business.

The DG Explosive Department further stated that these legal businesses pay billions in taxes and employ hundreds of thousands of people.

He stated that Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, District Police Officers, DSPs, and SHOs will have the legal authority and responsibility to take action.

Abdul Ali made it clear that non-compliant officers will have to face the consequences as per already stated and very clear law.

Later, PPDA leaders Hassan Shah, Nadeem Aziz Khan, Amjad Shinwari, and others met with Chairman OGRA and DG Petroleum, who assured all-out cooperation in eliminating the menace.