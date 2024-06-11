Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt to initiate crackdown on sale of smuggled fuel: DG Explosives

By INP

Director General Department of Explosives, Abdul Ali Khan has said that the government has decided to eradicate the menace of mushrooming illegal fuel sale points through a countrywide operation.

He said that these sale points sell smuggled fuel without any safety precautions and fear of the law, posing a grave threat to the lives and property of the masses.

Talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA), Abdul Ali Khan said that these nozzles are now openly operating on every street and neighborhood in all the small and large towns and even in major cities across Pakistan.

Dozens of such shops and cabins catch fire frequently and have killed many. The growing number of nozzles installed in shops and roadside cabins has endangered legal business.

The DG Explosive Department further stated that these legal businesses pay billions in taxes and employ hundreds of thousands of people.

He stated that Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, District Police Officers, DSPs, and SHOs will have the legal authority and responsibility to take action.

Abdul Ali made it clear that non-compliant officers will have to face the consequences as per already stated and very clear law.

Later, PPDA leaders Hassan Shah, Nadeem Aziz Khan, Amjad Shinwari, and others met with Chairman OGRA and DG Petroleum, who assured all-out cooperation in eliminating the menace.

Previous article
FinMin Aurangzeb unveils Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24
Next article
Will salaries, pensions be increased in the upcoming budget?
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top Headlines

Petrol consumption falls by 7.2%, household solar and renewable energy see...

ISLAMABAD: Leading up to the federal budget due to be presented in parliament on Wednesday (today), the Pakistan Economic Survey for 2023-24 revealed significant...

Rising public debt reaches Rs67.5 trillion by March 2024

Will salaries, pensions be increased in the upcoming budget?

FinMin Aurangzeb unveils Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.