Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SECP launches Companies Regularization Scheme

Regularization window will remain open from June 15, 2024, to September 15, 2024

By News Desk

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has launched a regularization scheme for companies grappling with defaults on annual filings.

The regularization window will remain open from June 15, 2024, to September 15, 2024, providing an opportunity for companies to file their overdue annual returns, documents and accounts by simply paying regular filing fees. There will be no additional charges, penalties, or late fees for filing overdue returns during the scheme period.

The Companies Regularization Scheme applies to a wide range of companies, including non-listed public companies, private companies, SMCs, foreign corporations, and nonprofit organizations established under Section 42 of the Companies Act. However, this regularization scheme is not applicable to listed companies.

The scheme covers defaults committed up to October 28, 2023. To make the process simple and easy, companies are required to make physical filings so that returns for multiple years can be filed simultaneously.

SECP’s Company Regularization Scheme aims to promote compliance and ease the regulatory burden by allowing companies to regularize filing defaults without heavy penalties. 

Previous article
Sales tax hike to 18% expected to raise medicine prices
Next article
Sindh unveils Rs3.056 trillion budget
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Sales tax hike to 18% expected to raise medicine prices

Sales tax is also imposed on diagnostic kits/equipment across various specialties, including cardiology, neurology, oncology, and urology 

KSE-100 Index briefly surpasses 77,000 in post-budget rally 

Pakistan’s 2024-25 budget likely to support IMF talks: Moody’s 

ECC approves Rs9bn to settle outstanding price differential claims of OMCs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.