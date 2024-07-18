Thailand offers visa-free entry to 93 countries to revitalize tourism sector

Thailand has taken a significant step to boost its crucial tourism sector by expanding its visa-free entry program to include visitors from 93 countries and territories.

This new policy, effective immediately, allows travelers to stay in Thailand for up to 60 days without needing a visa. Previously, only passport holders from 57 countries enjoyed this privilege, as reported by the BBC.

Tourism is a cornerstone of Thailand’s economy, but it has faced challenges in recovering fully from the impacts of the pandemic. In the first half of 2024, Thailand welcomed 17.5 million foreign tourists, marking a 35% increase compared to the same period last year. Despite this growth, tourist arrivals remain below pre-pandemic levels, with a significant number of visitors originating from China, Malaysia, and India.

During the same period, tourism revenue amounted to 858 billion baht ($23.6 billion; £18.3 billion), falling short of government targets. Thailand’s allure lies in its golden temples, pristine beaches, scenic mountains, and vibrant nightlife, which draw millions of tourists annually.

Alongside expanding visa-free access, Thailand has introduced a new five-year visa for remote workers, allowing them to stay for up to 180 days annually. Additionally, recent initiatives include a one-year stay extension for visiting students who earn a bachelor’s degree or higher in Thailand, enabling them to seek employment or travel post-graduation, according to official announcements.

Despite these proactive measures, concerns persist about Thailand’s infrastructure readiness to accommodate the expected surge in visitors. Efforts such as extending hotel fee waivers and canceling a planned tourism levy on air passengers aim to support the tourism industry’s recovery and growth.