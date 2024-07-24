Sign inSubscribe
Lucky Core Industries announces capacity expansion at Soda Ash Plant

This move will increase the plant's total installed capacity from 560,000 TPA to 760,000 TPA

Lucky Core Industries Limited (LCI) has formally approved a capacity expansion of 200,000 tons per annum (TPA) at its Soda Ash plant located in Khewra. 

This move will increase the plant’s total installed capacity from 560,000 TPA to 760,000 TPA, according to a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on July 24, 2024.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of Lucky Core Industries Limited (the “Company”) has formally approved a capacity expansion of 200,000 tons per annum (TPA) at its Soda Ash plant in Khewra,” read the notice. 

Upon completion, this expansion will increase the total installed capacity at the Soda Ash plant from 560,000 TPA to 760,000 TPA. 

The company stated that the Board has also authorised the management to finalise and execute agreements with respective technology and equipment suppliers to facilitate this upgrade.

This announcement follows an earlier communication from LCI, dated August 2, 2023, and emphasises the company’s commitment to enhancing its production capabilities. 

