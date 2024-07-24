Sign inSubscribe
PM orders ministries to collaborate with foreign consultants for strategic reforms

11 Ministries directed to coordinate with Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office  for Sectoral Plan Revisions

By Monitoring Desk

The prime minister has instructed 11 ministries, integral to the PM’s Strategic Reforms Roadmap, to collaborate with foreign consultants for the review and revision of sectoral plans. 

According to a news report, the ministries involved in the Strategic Reforms Roadmap include the Power Division, Finance Division, Petroleum Division, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ministry of Privatisation, Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, and the Board of Investment (BoI).

Syed Shakeel Shah, Additional Secretary-II of the Prime Minister’s Office, communicated via a letter that the prime minister expects these ministries to coordinate with the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) technical assistance team. 

This team is aiding in the development of the PM’s economic revival plan, which includes sectoral plans and a sectoral roadmap.

Each ministry and division is required to appoint a focal person (not below BS-20) to facilitate this coordination effort.

The Prime Minister’s Office has urged the secretaries of the relevant ministries and divisions to ensure active engagement with the team of consultants responsible for reviewing sectoral plans and creating a home-grown economic plan for Pakistan.

