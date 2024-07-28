FPCCI advocates for boosting tourism to drive economic growth

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) hosted a seminar titled “Unlocking Tourism Potential: Path to National Economic Development” at its Regional Office in Lahore. The event was designed to attract Non-Resident Pakistani investors to the country’s tourism sector, with the goal of fostering growth and development in this area.

United States Consul General in Lahore, Kristin K. Hawkins, was the chief guest at the seminar. She highlighted ongoing efforts by the U.S. government to assist Pakistan in preserving its rich cultural heritage.

Consul General Hawkins noted that since its establishment in 2001, the U.S. Congress’s Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation has supported over 1,200 projects globally. In Pakistan, the U.S. has allocated more than $8.4 million in grants—rather than loans—toward 35 cultural preservation initiatives. These projects include the conservation of Gandhara archaeological sites, the restoration of Mughal architecture, and the documentation of historical manuscripts, as well as efforts to restore Sufi shrines, Hindu monuments, and enhance museum digitization.

She underscored the U.S.’s ongoing commitment to preserving Pakistan’s cultural heritage, citing a significant $1 million project at Lahore Fort. This project aims to restore seven key sites within the fort, such as the iconic Picture Wall and the Grand Sheesh Mahal. Additionally, recent U.S. projects include revitalization work at the Wazir Khan Mosque and Chowk, which has become a vibrant cultural center, and a new initiative in Quetta to enhance a local museum and safeguard its artifacts.