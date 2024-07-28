Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FPCCI advocates for boosting tourism to drive economic growth

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) hosted a seminar titled “Unlocking Tourism Potential: Path to National Economic Development” at its Regional Office in Lahore. The event was designed to attract Non-Resident Pakistani investors to the country’s tourism sector, with the goal of fostering growth and development in this area.

United States Consul General in Lahore, Kristin K. Hawkins, was the chief guest at the seminar. She highlighted ongoing efforts by the U.S. government to assist Pakistan in preserving its rich cultural heritage.

Consul General Hawkins noted that since its establishment in 2001, the U.S. Congress’s Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation has supported over 1,200 projects globally. In Pakistan, the U.S. has allocated more than $8.4 million in grants—rather than loans—toward 35 cultural preservation initiatives. These projects include the conservation of Gandhara archaeological sites, the restoration of Mughal architecture, and the documentation of historical manuscripts, as well as efforts to restore Sufi shrines, Hindu monuments, and enhance museum digitization.

She underscored the U.S.’s ongoing commitment to preserving Pakistan’s cultural heritage, citing a significant $1 million project at Lahore Fort. This project aims to restore seven key sites within the fort, such as the iconic Picture Wall and the Grand Sheesh Mahal. Additionally, recent U.S. projects include revitalization work at the Wazir Khan Mosque and Chowk, which has become a vibrant cultural center, and a new initiative in Quetta to enhance a local museum and safeguard its artifacts.

Previous article
Pakistan begins reprofiling talks on Chinese power sector debt amid IMF reforms
Next article
Three power firms to be privatised
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

China endorses switch to local coal for three major Pakistani power...

China has given the green light for converting three major coal-fired power plants in Pakistan to use locally sourced coal instead of imported fuel,...

Trump vows to make US the crypto capital and Bitcoin superpower

IMF head raises alarm over weakest growth prospects in decades

SECP evaluates centralised insurance bureau to boost digitalisation in Pakistan’s insurance sector

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.