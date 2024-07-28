Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Three power firms to be privatised

By APP
An employee works on electric pylons at a power station in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

ISLAMABAD: Privat­isation Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday announced that three power firms will be privatised and directed the transparent and timely completion of transactions.

A press release said the minister issued these directions while presiding over a meeting of the Privatisation Commission Board, which discussed issues related to the privatisation of the Discos and other state-run companies, including Pakistan International Airlines.

The meeting unanimously decided that three power generation companies would be privatised in the first phase and that all legal matters would be completed by January next year.

Moreover, the board approved hiring financial advisers for these Discos and moved forward accordingly.

The minister said that the restoration and strengthening of the economy depend upon the speedy privatisation, adding that the divestment of loss-making public companies would reduce the burden on the national exchequer.

Previous article
FPCCI advocates for boosting tourism to drive economic growth
Next article
Sharp decline in cotton prices sparks concerns among ginners and growers
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

China endorses switch to local coal for three major Pakistani power...

China has given the green light for converting three major coal-fired power plants in Pakistan to use locally sourced coal instead of imported fuel,...

Trump vows to make US the crypto capital and Bitcoin superpower

IMF head raises alarm over weakest growth prospects in decades

SECP evaluates centralised insurance bureau to boost digitalisation in Pakistan’s insurance sector

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.