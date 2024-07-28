Three power firms to be privatised

ISLAMABAD: Privat­isation Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday announced that three power firms will be privatised and directed the transparent and timely completion of transactions.

A press release said the minister issued these directions while presiding over a meeting of the Privatisation Commission Board, which discussed issues related to the privatisation of the Discos and other state-run companies, including Pakistan International Airlines.

The meeting unanimously decided that three power generation companies would be privatised in the first phase and that all legal matters would be completed by January next year.

Moreover, the board approved hiring financial advisers for these Discos and moved forward accordingly.

The minister said that the restoration and strengthening of the economy depend upon the speedy privatisation, adding that the divestment of loss-making public companies would reduce the burden on the national exchequer.