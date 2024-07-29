Pakistan allows visa-free entry for businessmen, investors from Gulf

The government has approved visa-free entry for businessmen from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to enhance investment and business opportunities from these countries.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that the government had introduced significant visa reforms to facilitate foreign investors, the business community, and tourists. He said the step would help promote tourism, boost foreign investment, and increase trade activities in the country.

The businessmen, investors, and tourists from 126 countries will be issued visas within 24 hours through an online system, he said, adding that traders and tourists from these countries will be exempt from visa fees.

The prime minister highlighted that special arrangements had also been made for Sikh pilgrims having passports of a third country to obtain visas on arrival. Electronic gates will be installed at Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad airports to facilitate travelers.

A dashboard will be established at the Ministry of Interior to monitor the implementation of the new visa regime, including visa-free entry, business visa list, and tourist visa on arrival, he added.

The prime minister commended the performance of the Ministry of Interior, relevant ministries, and institutions in implementing the new visa regime.