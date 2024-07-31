Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Indus Motor Company initiates vehicle exports to Toyota-affiliates

Initial financial impact minimal, future prospects promising, says IMC 

By News Desk

Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC) has commenced an export activity of certain vehicles to other Toyota-affiliated companies.

The company disclosed this information to the Pakistan Stock Exchange through a notice on Wednesday. 

“To commemorate this milestone, IMC is organising an export ceremony. This event not only highlights our dedication to expanding our business horizons but also underscores our commitment to contributing to Pakistan’s presence in the international market,” the company said in its notice. 

While this initiative marks a significant step for IMC, it is important to note that, at this initial stage, the financial benefits from this export activity are minimal. 

“The impact on our overall business remains insignificant and immaterial. Despite this, we are proud to take this pioneering step and pave the way for future export opportunities from Pakistan,” read the notice.

IMC stated that the information is currently immaterial but assured that any significant updates or material information will be communicated as the situation progresses. 

Previous article
S&P maintains Pakistan’s rating with stable outlook amid dependence on foreign aid
Next article
FBR chairman Tiwana seeks early retirement amid disputes with PM Office
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.