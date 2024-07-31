Indus Motor Company initiates vehicle exports to Toyota-affiliates

Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC) has commenced an export activity of certain vehicles to other Toyota-affiliated companies.

The company disclosed this information to the Pakistan Stock Exchange through a notice on Wednesday.

“To commemorate this milestone, IMC is organising an export ceremony. This event not only highlights our dedication to expanding our business horizons but also underscores our commitment to contributing to Pakistan’s presence in the international market,” the company said in its notice.

While this initiative marks a significant step for IMC, it is important to note that, at this initial stage, the financial benefits from this export activity are minimal.

“The impact on our overall business remains insignificant and immaterial. Despite this, we are proud to take this pioneering step and pave the way for future export opportunities from Pakistan,” read the notice.

IMC stated that the information is currently immaterial but assured that any significant updates or material information will be communicated as the situation progresses.