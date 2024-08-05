Sign inSubscribe
Indus Motor temporarily closes production due to supply chain issues

Closure from August 6 to 8 affects vehicle manufacturing

By News Desk

Indus Motor Company Limited on Monday announced the temporary closure of its production plant due to ongoing supply chain challenges.

The plant will be closed from August 6 to August 8, 2024, according to a disclosure made by the company.

“The Company is currently having a low level of inventory of raw materials & components and facing continuous supply chain challenges, resulting in shortages of parts and components for the manufacturing of vehicles. Under these circumstances, the Company is unable to meet its production requirements,” read a notice sent by Indus Motor Company to the the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The company has requested the Pakistan Stock Exchange to inform TRE Certificate holders of the closure. Indus Motor Company has assured stakeholders that the situation is being closely monitored and efforts are being made to address the supply chain issues promptly.

News Desk

