Google launches AI Academy to boost startups in Pakistan and APAC region 

Google for Startups has launched AI Academy, a new program aimed at supporting and accelerating the growth of AI startups in Pakistan and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The initiative, announced on Monday, will involve more than 20 startups developing AI technologies, fostering a vibrant AI community within APAC and promoting cross-border innovation and partnerships.

The collaborative environment of the program will encourage the exchange of ideas, expertise, and resources, accelerating the development of advanced AI solutions and establishing APAC as a global hub for AI advancements. Selected startups will receive tailored mentorship and access to Google’s AI experts for personalized guidance.

The program offers up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits to support AI development and experimentation. Additionally, it provides opportunities for community building and collaboration with other AI startups across the APAC region.

AI Academy aims to fast-track startups to market by enabling them to build a “proof of concept” and develop a product roadmap, rapidly validating and enhancing their AI solutions. By applying Google Cloud tools to their data, startups can integrate their AI innovations into existing products more efficiently, speeding up their path to success.

Farhan S. Qureshi, Google Pakistan’s country director, highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating, “Our AI Academy program demonstrates Google’s commitment to fostering AI growth across the Asia-Pacific. With Pakistan being a key market, we hope local startups will leverage this opportunity to enhance their AI solutions and strengthen the AI ecosystem in APAC.”

Applications for the program are now open and will close on August 16, 2024.