16 Pakistani exhibitors showcase products at ‘Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics and Yarn Expo’

Four thousandth exhibitors from 26 countries participated in the event

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: The 30th anniversary edition of Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics (ITSA) & Yarn Expo was held from August 27 to 29, 2024, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, featuring nine exhibition halls. Sixteen Pakistani companies participated, with nine showcasing at ITSA and seven at Yarn Expo. 

The three-day event brought together nearly 4,000 exhibitors from 26 countries and regions, including Pakistan, India, China, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Thailand, Singapore, and Taiwan. Over 95,000 trade visitors from around the world attended, contributing to a significant boost for the industry. 

The event featured numerous country and region pavilions, group pavilions, and product zones, designed to connect exhibitors with their target buyers. Nine international buyer delegations were present to source products for the upcoming season. 

Mahmood Textile was honored with a souvenir, marking 10 years of participation in the event, underscoring the lasting partnerships and commitment to excellence that have come to define Intertextile Apparel. 

Mr. Akmal, Marketing Manager at Mahmood Textile, expressed his satisfaction, stating, “We’ve been attending ITSA & Yarn Expo for ten years, and the experience has always been exceptional. Messe Frankfurt Karachi’s support has been outstanding, and we eagerly anticipate continuing this successful partnership.” 

Mr. Adnan Butt, Director of Sales and Marketing at Yarana Textiles, noted, “Even in the face of tough market conditions in China, we have been pleasantly surprised by the robust response from potential buyers. The level of interest has exceeded our expectations, and we are eager to continue our engagement in this promising market.” 

Pakistani companies made a strong impression at the fair, with Kohinoor, Mahmood Textile, and Sapphire Diamond Denim showcasing an impressive array of apparel. Additionally, Abtex International, Indus Dyeing, Xiamen Naseem, and Sardar Corporation displayed high-quality yarn products. 

 

Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

