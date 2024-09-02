Apple to unveil four iPhone 16 variants at September 9 event

Apple has officially announced a major event scheduled for September 9, 2024, where it will reveal its latest lineup of products, including the eagerly awaited iPhone 16 series. The event, aptly named ‘It’s Glowtime,’ is set to showcase the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, alongside two additional variants, bringing the total to four new iPhone models. Additionally, Apple is expected to introduce two versions of AirPods 4 and three new Apple Watches: the SE 3, Ultra 3, and Series 1. These new products are slated for release on September 20.

According to information on Apple’s official website, the iPhone 16 series will feature cutting-edge cameras and ultrafast chips, marking the introduction of the much-anticipated USB-C port. Apple has emphasized the remarkable speed of these new chips, describing them as “the kind of fast you can feel.” Users can also look forward to enhanced battery life across all models.

A key highlight of the event will be the unveiling of “Apple Intelligence,” a new feature that underscores Apple’s increasing focus on artificial intelligence integration. A promotional video for the event has teased AI-powered writing tools designed to enhance email composition, proofreading, grammar, word choice, and sentence structure.

One of the standout features is “Genmoji,” which allows users to create personalized emojis with limitless options for prompt-based customization. The “Image Playground” feature will enable users to generate stunning images in seconds, with various styles ranging from animation to sketches. The iPhone 16 series will also feature enhanced photo recognition capabilities, allowing for the creation of custom images such as personalized birthday greetings. Additionally, Siri is set to receive a significant AI upgrade.

The event will also see the debut of the new MacBook Air, equipped with the M3 chip, promising enhanced performance and up to 18 hours of battery life. Despite these upgrades, the MacBook Air remains ultra-portable, under half an inch thick, and is constructed with 50 percent recycled materials, a first for Apple. The new MacBook Air will support the “Apple Intelligence” features, which will be available in beta later this year.

Speculation on various tech websites suggests that prices for the new devices could start at $799, with Tom’s Guide predicting standard 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Plus versions in the iPhone 16 lineup.