Government decides against shutting down utility stores

ISLAMABAD: The government has reversed its decision to shut down the Utility Stores Corporation, according to an announcement made by the Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, on Monday. He clarified that there are no plans under consideration to abolish the state-owned chain of retail outlets.

Rana Tanveer made the statement during a meeting with a delegation from the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) at his office. The meeting was also attended by the Managing Director of the USC and the Secretary of Industries and Production.

During the discussion, the minister highlighted that various options for restructuring the Utility Stores Corporation are currently being explored. He added that to enhance transparency, a new subsidy mechanism is being developed.

Rana Tanveer emphasized that the government will not take any unilateral action to close down the Utility Stores Corporation. He assured that all decisions will be made in consultation with the employees and other stakeholders, with the interests of all government employees being protected.

Following the meeting, the protesting employees of the USC ended their eight-day agitation, announcing that all previously closed USC offices would be functional from today (Tuesday). The employees had been protesting at D-Chowk since August 26, after the federal cabinet announced its intention to shut down the USC.

To prevent the protesting employees from marching towards the Red Zone, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration had closed off the area with containers.

The USC operates over 4,000 stores nationwide, providing essential commodities to the public at subsidized rates. It is one of the state-owned enterprises that had been listed for potential closure as part of the government’s austerity measures.

Founded in 1971, the Utility Stores Corporation is a state-owned enterprise that runs a chain of stores across the country, offering basic commodities at prices lower than the open market due to government subsidies.