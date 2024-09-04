Cybernet to deploy fiber along ML-1 rail line

Pakistan Railways and Cybernet, the nation’s leading fiber broadband operator, have signed an agreement to deploy a state-of-the-art fiber optic network along the ML1 railway line, stretching from Karachi to Peshawar. This partnership marks a significant leap in Pakistan’s digital infrastructure, positioning the country to meet future connectivity demands and drive economic progress.

Pakistan Railways’ extensive 7,000-kilometer network provides an ideal corridor for building high-capacity digital highways. Through this collaboration, Cybernet will enhance its intercity capacities, enabling faster, low latency broadband access in cities while expanding fiber access to remote and underserved areas. The network will also be used to carry internet transit traffic from terrestrial networks in Central Asia to submarine cable networks in the Arabian Sea — positioning Pakistan as a strategic internet hub for the region.

Aamir Ali Baloch, Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways, remarked, “By aligning with Cybernet, we are reinforcing our commitment to contributing to the nation’s infrastructure development beyond transportation. This agreement marks a significant milestone in our efforts to diversify our role and impact for national development.”

Danish A. Lakhani, Chief Executive Officer of Cybernet, said, “We are deeply grateful to the Pakistan Railways team, the Ministry of IT and Telecom and our partners One network for enabling us one step closer to achieving our collective vision: With two independent long-haul routes, along the railways and the motorways, we will be building out with our partners, the most resilient and scalable national fiber backbone. Such a reliable, high-capacity, long-haul network is necessary to catalyze digitization, innovation and productivity in the country and lead to economic and social uplift especially in areas underserved by ultrafast broadband.”