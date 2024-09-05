Sign inSubscribe
Sazgar’s four-wheel vehicle sales increase by 219% YoY in August 2024

Sazgar sold 953 units of four-wheel off-road and passenger vehicles in August 2024, up from 298 units sold in August 2023 

By News Desk

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited reported over 200% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its four-wheel off-road and passenger vehicles in August 2024. 

According to the company’s filing at the PSX on Thursday, Sazgar sold 953 units of four-wheel off-road and passenger vehicles in August 2024, a notable 219.8% YoY increase compared to 298 units sold in the same month last year. 

The company manufactured 941 units in August 2024, marking a 204.53% YoY jump from the 309 units produced in August 2023. 

This growth is further highlighted by a 16% month-on-month (MoM) rise in sales compared to 825 units sold in July 2024, and a 6.21% MoM increase in production, up from 886 units in July.

For its three-wheeler auto rickshaw segment, Sazgar sold 1,643 units in August 2024, a 50.87% YoY rise from 1,089 units sold in the corresponding period last year. 

Sazgar also produced 2,023 three-wheelers in August, a 51.99% YoY increase from the 1,331 units manufactured in August 2023. 

On a monthly comparison, three-wheeler sales grew by 1.17% MoM, while production saw a 12.7% MoM rise.

