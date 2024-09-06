Sign inSubscribe
Gold prices surge by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan, continue upward trend

Domestic gold rates climb for the second consecutive day, reflecting international market movements.

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward climb for the second consecutive session on Friday, mirroring the rise in international markets. In the local market, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs1,400, reaching Rs263,500, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs1,200, bringing it to Rs225,908. This follows a gain of Rs2,000 per tola on Thursday, which saw gold prices settle at Rs262,100.

On the global stage, the price of gold also experienced an upswing on Friday. As reported by the APGJSA, international gold rates reached $2,518 per ounce (including a $20 premium), marking a $15 increase within the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in the local market, holding steady at Rs2,900 per tola.

Just last month, gold prices in Pakistan hit an all-time high of Rs263,700 per tola, underscoring the ongoing volatility and demand in the precious metals market.

