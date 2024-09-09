For the past five years, the HBL PSL was the PCB’s biggest source of revenue. It no longer is

The HBL PSL saved Pakistan Cricket. And no, we are not talking about the impact the tournament has had on the country’s cricketing culture, the opportunities it has afforded to young players, or the extra income it has provided to many professional players who would otherwise never get this kind of international exposure.

We are talking strictly about the financial side of the equation.

Over the past six years, the HBL PSL has year in and year out been the largest source of revenue for the cricket board. In certain years it has provided up to half of the entire revenue the board saw come into its coffers. Even in the years where the PCB made a loss, the HBL PSL was always a profitable venture for the board.