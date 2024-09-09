Sign inSubscribe
Editor's picks

For the past five years, the HBL PSL was the PCB’s biggest source of revenue. It no longer is

For the past five years, the HBL PSL has been the main contributor to the PCB’s finances. Last year, the Asia Cup and other international tours also became big earners for the board

Abdullah Niazi
Abdullah Niazi

The HBL PSL saved Pakistan Cricket. And no, we are not talking about the impact the tournament has had on the country’s cricketing culture, the opportunities it has afforded to young players, or the extra income it has provided to many professional players who would otherwise never get this kind of international exposure. 

We are talking strictly about the financial side of the equation. 

Over the past six years, the HBL PSL has year in and year out been the largest source of revenue for the cricket board. In certain years it has provided up to half of the entire revenue the board saw come into its coffers. Even in the years where the PCB made a loss, the HBL PSL was always a profitable venture for the board. 

That is until last year. According to the board’s latest financial statements, which are available with Profit, the financial year 2022-23 was the first time since 2018 that the HBL PSL was not the biggest source of income for the cricket board. Instead, the biggest source of revenue for the board was international cricket hosted by Pakistan. The total revenue for the HBL PSL for 2023 came out to Rs 3.55 billion. In comparison, the revenue Pakistan made from international tournaments was nearly Rs 5.5 billion. Normally, revenue from international tournaments is pretty much the same every year since participation fees have been around about the same for some years now. It varies a little depending on where a team finishes in a particular tournament. In 2021 this was Rs 2.4 billion, and in 2022 it was Rs 2.8 billion because Pakistan was the runner up at the T20 World Cup in Australia. But as any fan will tell you, the team has not been on a winning streak in the past year or two. So why the sudden uptick of revenue to Rs 5.5 billion?

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

     

Abdullah Niazi
Abdullah Niazi
Abdullah Niazi is senior editor at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.