23 Pakistani IT firms participate in computing power training in China

ISLAMABAD: In a significant step towards strengthening China-Pakistan technology collaboration, as many as 23 Pakistani IT companies participated in the “Tree of SCO” Computing Power Training last week in Beijing.

The training, organized by China Academy of Information and Communication Technology (CAICT), included visits to key tech hubs and B2B meetings with Chinese companies, fostering business linkages and opportunities for future cooperation, Ministry of IT and Telecom said in a statement, according to Gwadar Pro on Tuesday.

The training included development of digital economy in China, Artificial Intelligence, pricing strategies and model optimisation of healthcare data elements, trusted data matrix and data sharing, development and practical application of Internet of Vehicles in China, and a lot more topics as well as field research.

During the training, the embassy of Pakistan with the support of CAICT and China-SCO Big Data Center arranged B2B meetings of the Pakistani IT companies with Chinese companies.

The IT companies visited several tech companies and participated in the ODCC Summit 2024 wherein each of the IT companies interacted and developed linkages with more than 20 relevant Chinese companies for possible cooperation.