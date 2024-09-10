Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

23 Pakistani IT firms participate in computing power training in China

By INP

ISLAMABAD: In a significant step towards strengthening China-Pakistan technology collaboration, as many as 23 Pakistani IT companies participated in the “Tree of SCO” Computing Power Training last week in Beijing.

The training, organized by China Academy of Information and Communication Technology (CAICT), included visits to key tech hubs and B2B meetings with Chinese companies, fostering business linkages and opportunities for future cooperation, Ministry of IT and Telecom said in a statement, according to Gwadar Pro on Tuesday.

The training included development of digital economy in China, Artificial Intelligence, pricing strategies and model optimisation of healthcare data elements, trusted data matrix and data sharing, development and practical application of Internet of Vehicles in China, and a lot more topics as well as field research.

During the training, the embassy of Pakistan with the support of CAICT and China-SCO Big Data Center arranged B2B meetings of the Pakistani IT companies with Chinese companies.

The IT companies visited several tech companies and participated in the ODCC Summit 2024 wherein each of the IT companies interacted and developed linkages with more than 20 relevant Chinese companies for possible cooperation.

Previous article
Power sector to be restructured to improve efficiency, service delivery: FinMin
Next article
Agriculture, IT key drivers of Pakistan’s economic growth: Aurangzeb
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Power sector to be restructured to improve efficiency, service delivery: FinMin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that structural informs are being introduced in power sector to improve its...

China’s Huawei unveils world’s first triple-folding phone with hefty price tag

Pakistan secures $57bn in foreign loans over five years, pays $3.9bn in interest

Cabinet approves elimination of 150,000 federal posts 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.