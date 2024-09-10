Sign inSubscribe
Agriculture, IT key drivers of Pakistan’s economic growth: Aurangzeb

By INP
APP14-180624 KAMALIA: June 18 – Finance Minister Senator Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb , talking to the media persons. APP/ABB

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has stated that agriculture and information technology are the backbone of our economy and the real levers of economic growth of the country.

He was talking to Deputy Director in the Office of International Affairs at the US Commodity Future Trading Commission, Kevin Piccoli in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed the role of agricultural commodities market and the collaboration between SECP and US Commodity Future Trading Commission for an ongoing series of capacity-building training sessions on the development of commodities futures market, regulation and oversight leading to a well-functioning commodities market in Pakistan.

The Finance Minister noted that while Pakistan’s economy during the current fiscal year grew by 2.38 per cent, agriculture emerged as a main driver of economic growth, registering an impressive growth of 6.25 per cent due to double- digit growth in output of major crops.

He said that both agriculture and IT in Pakistan are largely driven by domestic factors and a healthy and consistent growth in these sectors is a positive sign and a stabilizing factor in view of their export potential for national economy.

INP
INP

