Habib Rice Products establishes subsidiary in Sharjah Free Zone 

Habib Rice Products Ltd (HRPL) has announced the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Habib Rice Products (FZE), in the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF-Zone).

The new subsidiary aims to strengthen the company’s export operations and secure more international business opportunities.

According to the company’s official statement, the move aligns with HRPL’s strategic goals to promote its export business. The subsidiary has successfully obtained its license in the free zone, which will further support the company’s international trade efforts.

The disclosure was made in line with Section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act 2015 and the relevant rules under the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) regulations.