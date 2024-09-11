Avanceon subsidiary secures multi-million dollar energy solutions project in Middle East

Avanceon FZE, a wholly owned subsidiary of Avanceon Limited, has secured a multi-million-dollar project to provide advanced energy solutions and services to the oil and gas sector in the Middle East.

According to the company’s notice to the PSX, this acquisition of the project underscores Avanceon’s commitment to delivering world-class automation and control solutions to the oil and gas sector in the Middle East region and beyond.

The company said that this project provides a pathway for a positive impact on the group’s business and value for its shareholders.