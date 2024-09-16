Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Gunvor Group eyes investment in Pakistan’s petroleum sector, confirms government

PM Shehbaz Sharif welcomes Gunvor Group chairman as firm explores petroleum ventures

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Gunvor Group, a prominent global commodities trading firm, has expressed strong interest in investing in Pakistan’s petroleum sector, according to an official statement from the Pakistani government.

The announcement followed a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Gunvor Group Chairman Torbjorn Tornqvist, along with Mehmet Celepoglu, Regional Vice President of TotalEnergies, on Monday. Prime Minister Shehbaz warmly received the Gunvor Chairman upon his visit to Pakistan.

“Gunvor Group’s Chairman has shown a keen interest in expanding investment into Pakistan’s petroleum industry,” the government’s statement read.

During the discussions, PM Shehbaz instructed the relevant authorities to extend full support and provide all necessary facilities to Gunvor Group for their proposed investments.

In a related development last month, TotalEnergies signed an agreement to sell its 50% stake in Total PARCO Pakistan Limited (TPPL) to Gunvor Group. The French energy company emphasized that the deal aligns with its strategy of focusing on core markets with potential for growth and energy transition.

The retail arm of the new entity will continue to operate under the existing ‘Total Parco’ brand, while the lubricants business will retain the ‘Total’ brand for the next five years in Pakistan. The acquisition, however, remains subject to approval from the relevant regulatory authorities.

Previous article
Karachi’s K-4 project cost rises to Rs126bln from Rs25bln
Next article
Gulf stock markets end mixed, Saudi index falls as investors anticipate US Fed rate cut
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Gold
Headlines

Gold price surge, hits fresh record of Rs268,000 per tola in...

Gold prices in Pakistan maintained their upward trajectory on Monday in line with their increase in international rates. In the local market, the price...

Asian bonds attract massive inflows in August on US Fed easing hopes

Ten steel suppliers caught colluding in their bids for DISCO tenders

Industrial policy

Govt forms panel to accelerate relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.