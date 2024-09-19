Gold prices soar to new heights in Pakistan at Rs268,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices in Pakistan have hit an all-time high of Rs268,500 per tola, marking a notable increase of Rs800 on Thursday. This rise follows a previous session’s drop and aligns with trends seen in international markets.

The price for gold in 10 grams also climbed, reaching Rs230,195, an increase of Rs685, as reported by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). This uptick comes after a decrease of Rs300 on Wednesday, when gold was valued at Rs267,700.

On the global stage, gold prices increased to $2,577 per ounce (including a premium of $20), reflecting a daily gain of $8. In contrast, silver prices remained steady at Rs2,950 per tola.

Earlier this week, gold reached a previous record of Rs268,000 per tola on Monday, highlighting the ongoing volatility and demand within the precious metals market.