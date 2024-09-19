Jam Kamal, US trade representative discuss bilateral trade expansion

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday held a virtual meeting with United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai to strengthen bilateral trade relations between both countries.

The minister highlighted that the US is Pakistan’s leading trade destination and expressed desire to further expand this partnership, said a news release.

He underscored the country’s agricultural strengths particularly in mangoes and dates, and noted the potential for growth in value-added agro-services.

Katherine Tai acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions, particularly its agricultural exports, and praised the quality of Pakistani mangoes.

She also mentioned the potential for US beef exports to Pakistan, given the large demand in the market.

Both sides discussed issues of mutual interest, agreeing to further strengthen their trade relations.

During the meeting, it was confirmed that the next Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) meeting would be scheduled soon, along with discussions on agriculture, textiles, women’s empowerment, IT and E-commerce.

Minister Jam Kamal invited Katherine Tai to attend Pakistan’s TEXPO in October.

She was grateful for inviting her to attend TEXPO and expressed her interest in visiting the country.

In return, she invited Jam Kamal to visit Washington to further explore trade opportunities.