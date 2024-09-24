Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Landmark Spinning secures court approval for merger with Liven Pharmaceuticals

Certified judgment submitted to PSX following Sindh High Court's sanction of the merger

By News Desk

Landmark Spinning Industries Limited has received approval from the Sindh High Court for its merger with Liven Pharmaceuticals (Pvt.) Limited. 

The merger, originally initiated in April 2022, was formalised through a scheme of arrangement under the Companies Act of 2017, and was sanctioned by the court on September 2, 2024, under J.C.M. No. 11 of 2022.

The merger encompasses the amalgamation of the entire business and operations of Liven Pharmaceuticals into Landmark Spinning Industries. 

The company has submitted a certified copy of the court’s judgment, along with the approved scheme of arrangement, to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) for record and compliance purposes.

This merger is expected to further consolidate the business interests of Landmark Spinning Industries and expand its operational footprint. 

Previous article
KSE-100 firms’ profitability surge by 25% YoY to Rs1.7 trillion in FY24
Next article
CCP approves Nishat Group’s internal restructuring under scheme of arrangement
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.