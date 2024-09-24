Landmark Spinning secures court approval for merger with Liven Pharmaceuticals

Landmark Spinning Industries Limited has received approval from the Sindh High Court for its merger with Liven Pharmaceuticals (Pvt.) Limited.

The merger, originally initiated in April 2022, was formalised through a scheme of arrangement under the Companies Act of 2017, and was sanctioned by the court on September 2, 2024, under J.C.M. No. 11 of 2022.

The merger encompasses the amalgamation of the entire business and operations of Liven Pharmaceuticals into Landmark Spinning Industries.

The company has submitted a certified copy of the court’s judgment, along with the approved scheme of arrangement, to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) for record and compliance purposes.

This merger is expected to further consolidate the business interests of Landmark Spinning Industries and expand its operational footprint.