Govt hikes LPG prices by Rs 7.31 per kg ahead of winter

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs 7.31 per kg, raising concerns for citizens just ahead of the winter season.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) issued a notification confirming the price hike.

Before the increase, the price of LPG was Rs 243.99 per kg, which has now risen to Rs 251.30 per kg. The cost of a domestic cylinder has also surged by Rs 86.28, bringing the new price to Rs 2,965.38.

It is relevant to note that in September, the price of a domestic cylinder was Rs 2,879.10. The updated rates are set for the month of October.

According to the OGRA notification, the new prices will be effective from October 1st. With the price hike, the 11.8 kg domestic cylinder will now cost Rs 2,965.38, reflecting the government’s pricing for LPG in October.

The increase in LPG prices comes just before the winter season, raising concerns among consumers who rely heavily on LPG for heating and cooking during colder months.