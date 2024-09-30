Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Tax Bar Association calls for one-month extension on income tax returns

As economic pressures mount, stakeholders urge government to ease filing deadlines amid technical challenges

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Rawalpindi-Islamabad Tax Bar Association has joined the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Islamabad Chamber, and All Pakistan Traders Association in advocating for a one-month extension for filing income tax returns. They have submitted a formal request to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial, seeking to push the deadline to October 31.

The Association highlighted that the current 15-day extension includes four public holidays, which significantly reduces effective working days. This situation could create hardships for taxpayers and overwhelm the IRIS system.

Their letter cautioned that a limited extension could lead to an increase in incomplete returns, further burdening the tax system. A 30-day extension, they argued, would facilitate smoother and more accurate filing.

In related developments, All Pakistan Traders Association President Ajmal Baloch echoed these concerns, stressing that traders are grappling with economic difficulties and need additional time. He pointed out that the FBR’s system is currently struggling to handle returns efficiently, which poses a risk of incomplete submissions due to technical failures. Baloch emphasized that any failure to file on time, resulting from system issues, should not fall on the taxpayers.

Previous article
Kohinoor Power and Saritow Spinning retract approval for proposed amalgamation
Next article
Govt hikes LPG prices by Rs 7.31 per kg ahead of winter
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

HUBCO ventures into lithium mining and battery manufacturing

Pakistan's leading Independent Power Producer plans strategic expansion to meet rising demand for electric vehicles

PSX loses 177 points

Google to invest $1 billion in Thai data centre, cloud infrastructure

Gold prices dip by Rs.500, drops to Rs 275,500 per tola

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.