Tax Bar Association calls for one-month extension on income tax returns

ISLAMABAD: The Rawalpindi-Islamabad Tax Bar Association has joined the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Islamabad Chamber, and All Pakistan Traders Association in advocating for a one-month extension for filing income tax returns. They have submitted a formal request to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial, seeking to push the deadline to October 31.

The Association highlighted that the current 15-day extension includes four public holidays, which significantly reduces effective working days. This situation could create hardships for taxpayers and overwhelm the IRIS system.

Their letter cautioned that a limited extension could lead to an increase in incomplete returns, further burdening the tax system. A 30-day extension, they argued, would facilitate smoother and more accurate filing.

In related developments, All Pakistan Traders Association President Ajmal Baloch echoed these concerns, stressing that traders are grappling with economic difficulties and need additional time. He pointed out that the FBR’s system is currently struggling to handle returns efficiently, which poses a risk of incomplete submissions due to technical failures. Baloch emphasized that any failure to file on time, resulting from system issues, should not fall on the taxpayers.