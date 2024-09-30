Gold prices dip by Rs.500, drops to Rs 275,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs.275,500 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs. 276,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 428 to Rs. 236,197 from Rs. 236,625 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 216,514 from Rs. 216,907, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,050 and Rs.2,614.88 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $2,653 from $2,657, the Association reported.