Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Gold prices dip by Rs.500, drops to Rs 275,500 per tola

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs.275,500 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs. 276,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 428 to Rs. 236,197 from Rs. 236,625 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 216,514 from Rs. 216,907, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,050 and Rs.2,614.88 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $2,653 from $2,657, the Association reported.

Previous article
Govt hikes LPG prices by Rs 7.31 per kg ahead of winter
Next article
Google to invest $1 billion in Thai data centre, cloud infrastructure
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

HUBCO ventures into lithium mining and battery manufacturing

Pakistan's leading Independent Power Producer plans strategic expansion to meet rising demand for electric vehicles

PSX loses 177 points

Google to invest $1 billion in Thai data centre, cloud infrastructure

Govt hikes LPG prices by Rs 7.31 per kg ahead of winter

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.