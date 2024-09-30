Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Google to invest $1 billion in Thai data centre, cloud infrastructure

By Reuters

BANGKOK: Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Monday it would invest $1 billion in Thailand to build a data centre and cloud region to meet growing cloud demand and support artificial intelligence adoption in Southeast Asia.

The investment would create an average of 14,000 jobs annually until 2029, Google said, citing a study of the project by Deloitte.

In May, Microsoft said it would launch its first regional data centre in Thailand as part of its efforts to boost cloud services.

“Google’s cloud and data centre infrastructure in Bangkok and Chonburi will help meet growing demand for Google Cloud capabilities and AI innovations, and the company’s popular digital services – such as Search, Maps, and Google Workspace,” the company said.

Its data centre would be located in an industrial estate in Chonburi, while the Google cloud region, which consists of hardware and software dedicated to providing services to the data centre, would be in the capital Bangkok.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said Google’s investment was “perfectly aligned” with the country’s Cloud First Policy.

Previous article
Gold prices dip by Rs.500, drops to Rs 275,500 per tola
Next article
PSX loses 177 points
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

HUBCO ventures into lithium mining and battery manufacturing

Pakistan's leading Independent Power Producer plans strategic expansion to meet rising demand for electric vehicles

PSX loses 177 points

Gold prices dip by Rs.500, drops to Rs 275,500 per tola

Govt hikes LPG prices by Rs 7.31 per kg ahead of winter

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.