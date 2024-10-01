Reckitt Benckiser complies with tribunal order, deposits Rs 15 million as penalty

ISLAMABAD: In compliance with the Competition Commission of Pakistan’s (CCP) order for unsubstantiated claims in advertisements violating Section 10 of the Competition Act, Reckitt Benckiser (RB) Pakistan has deposited a Rs 15 million penalty into the national exchequer.

This recovery demonstrates a positive commitment to regulatory compliance by business entities,said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The issue was initially brought to attention through a formal complaint filed by Unilever Pakistan, accusing Reckitt Benckiser of misleading advertising. RB’s campaign claimed that Dettol Soap could eliminate 99.9% of germs and offer 24-hour protection against germs, cold, and flu.

The CCP, following a thorough inquiry, found Reckitt Benckiser’s claims about Dettol Soap to be unsubstantiated and in violation of Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010. Consequently, a penalty of Rs 30 million was imposed.

RB appealed the CCP’s findings to the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT). On July 11, 2024, the Tribunal upheld the CCP’s decision but reduced the penalty from PKR 30 million to Rs 15 million, allowing RB 60 days to deposit the amount.

After the 60-day deadline for depositing the penalty, as specified in the Tribunal’s verdict, the CCP issued a recovery notice to RB on September 26, 2024. In compliance, RB promptly deposited the Rs 15 million penalty, fully adhering to the Tribunal’s order.