Pakistan’s inflation drops to 6.9% in September, lowest since January 2021

Declining global commodity prices, stable exchange rate, and aggressive monetary tightening cited as key factors for reduced inflation.

By News Desk

Pakistan’s headline inflation stood at 6.9% year-on-year in September 2024, marking a drop from 9.6% recorded in August, according to the latest data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). 

This is the lowest inflation figure since January 2021, indicating a positive trend in the country’s economic landscape.

The month-on-month Consumer Price Index (CPI) also saw a decline of 0.5% in September, compared to a 0.4% increase in the previous month and a 2.0% rise in September 2023.

Experts attribute the reduction in inflation to several factors, including a high base effect from last year, declining global commodity and energy prices, and a stable exchange rate. 

The government had anticipated inflation to hover between 8-9% in the coming months, as stated in the Ministry of Finance’s ‘Monthly Economic Update and Outlook.’ However, the lower-than-expected figure for September has raised expectations for further cuts in the key policy rate.

In its September Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the SBP had already implemented a 200 bps rate cut, bringing the policy rate down to 17.5% in response to slowing inflation and falling international oil prices. This marked the most aggressive rate cut since April 2020.

Meanwhile, the PBS data also showed a split between urban and rural inflation rates. Urban CPI inflation for September 2024 was recorded at 9.3% year-on-year, compared to 11.7% in August and 29.7% in September 2023. 

In rural areas, inflation decreased to 3.6% from 6.7% in the previous month and 33.9% in September 2023. 

This consistent disinflation marks a clear shift from May 2023, when inflation peaked at a record 38%, and signals an improvement in the country’s economic conditions.

