Petroleum product sales surge 20% in September fueled by increased demand

ISLAMABAD: In September, the sale of petroleum products in Pakistan reached 1.27 million tons, marking a significant 20% increase compared to the same month last year.

Arif Habib Limited (AHL) reported that this surge in sales is attributed to rising demand alongside a notable decline in the prices of Motor Spirit (MS) and High-Speed Diesel (HSD), which fell by 20.19% and 20.06% year-on-year, respectively.

Petrol sales saw a remarkable 22% year-on-year rise, totaling 0.63 million tons in September 2024, up from 0.52 million tons the previous year. Meanwhile, HSD dispatches surged by 25% year-on-year, reaching 0.49 million tons in the same month.

Conversely, Furnace Oil (FO) sales experienced an 18% decline, dropping to 0.07 million tons due to diminished demand for FO in power generation, compared to 0.08 million tons in September last year.

On a month-on-month basis, petroleum product offtake increased by 5% from August’s 1.22 million tons, attributed to lower demand in August due to heavier rainfall.

For the first quarter of FY25, total petroleum product sales fell by 3% year-on-year to 3.68 million tons, compared to 3.81 million tons in the same period last year. While sales of HSD and FO declined, petrol sales remained stable, with volumes recorded at 1.85 million tons for petrol, 1.42 million tons for HSD, and 0.21 million tons for FO.

Company-wise, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) reported an 8% increase in offtake for September 2024, totaling 0.55 million tons. Additionally, HASCOL and Shell Petroleum saw substantial growths of 76% and 17% year-on-year, respectively, while Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) experienced an 8% decline in dispatches.