‘R&D essential for cotton’s climate fight’

MULTAN: Dr Muhammad Naveed Afzal, Secretary of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee and Director of the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), Multan, has emphasised that reducing production costs and boosting per-acre yield are central to a comprehensive strategy designed to enhance farmers’ prosperity, with a key focus on improving the seed sector and securing funds for cotton research and development.

He was addressing participants at a ceremony held on the occasion of World Cotton Day at the CCRI on Monday.

In an online address, Dr Tasawar Hussain Malik, Director of Research at the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee, stressed the importance of research and development in cotton to counter the challenges posed by climate change. He highlighted that cotton was the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, and efforts were being made to advance genetic seed technology.