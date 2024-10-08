Gold prices drop by Rs1,000 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices in Pakistan experienced a decline on Tuesday, following a decrease in international market rates. In the local market, the price for a tola of gold fell by Rs1,000, now standing at Rs274,700.

In addition, the price for 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs857, bringing it to Rs235,511, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold prices had risen by Rs200, reaching Rs275,700.

In the international market, gold prices also dipped on Tuesday, with the APGJSA reporting a rate of $2,647 per ounce (plus a $20 premium), down by $9 for the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs3,050 per tola.

Last month, gold prices peaked at a record Rs277,000 per tola in Pakistan.