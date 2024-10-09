Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Ahsan for promoting blue economy to ensure future stability

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister For Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal here Wednesday emphasized that development of blue economy was a transformative opportunity that can ensure future stability by creating jobs and food security.

Addressing the 4th International Maritime Symposium (IMS-24), the minister said, solving challenges confronting blue economy were crucial to take the country forward on the path of development.

He pointed out that nations like China, Malaysia, and Turkey achieved progress due to these key factors.

The 4th International Maritime Symposium (IMS-24) was organized by the National Institute of Maritime Affairs in collaboration with Bahria University.

The symposium aimed to address the challenges and opportunities in Pakistan’s blue economy, focusing on aligning maritime strategies with SDGs.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed the need for sustainable practices and sought international cooperation to tackle environmental challenges effectively.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that by addressing issues like climate change and marine pollution we can create jobs and ensure food security.

Moreover, the minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting sustainable maritime governance and collaborating with developing countries on best practices.

He also stressed on the necessity of a balanced approach to achieve both economic growth and sustainability.

Describing the symposium as a valuable platform for knowledge exchange, he announced that Pakistan will host the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, featuring leaders from various countries.

The Minister also underscored the importance of increasing exports for a strong economy.

Previous article
Citi Pharma to build 200-bed hospital and medical university in Lahore
Next article
Pakistan approves ISMO to reform energy market
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Most Gulf markets ease amid regional tensions

Most stock markets in the Gulf were subdued on Wednesday, with geopolitical tensions in the region taking center stage, although the Egyptian bourse bucked...

Changing economy’s DNA must for inclusive, sustainable growth: FM

SBP raises incentives to encourage home remittances, offers up to Rs4 per USD

ADB reaffirms continued support for Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.