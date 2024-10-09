Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Citi Pharma to build 200-bed hospital and medical university in Lahore

New healthcare facility aims to address Lahore's growing demand for quality medical services

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Citi Pharma Limited (CPHL), a prominent Pakistani pharmaceutical firm, is set to construct a healthcare complex in Lahore that will include a 200-bed hospital and a medical science university. The company announced this development in its annual report submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

As part of its strategy for vertical diversification, CPHL revealed plans to establish a state-of-the-art hospital in Lahore, which is home to approximately 13.4 million residents, according to the World Population Review. The city currently faces a significant shortage of quality healthcare facilities.

CPHL has secured a 12-Kanal plot on Pine Avenue, directly across from DHA Lahore, for the new facility. The company aims to meet the healthcare needs of this densely populated area with its hospital.

“Our projects are aligned with our vision to expand our business while contributing to Pakistan’s healthcare and education sectors by fostering innovation and training future medical professionals,” stated Rizwan Ahmad, CEO of CPHL.

In addition to the hospital, CPHL will also establish a medical university in Lahore. Last month, the company began exporting nutraceuticals to the United States, projecting an annual revenue of approximately $3 million with profit margins between 25% and 30%.

Earlier this year, CPHL entered into a strategic partnership with India’s Murli Krishna Pharma Private Ltd (MKPL), enabling MKPL to supply active pharmaceutical ingredients and products to CPHL for the Pakistani market.

Previous article
China’s solar industry faces challenges but some companies stay ahead of time
Next article
Ahsan for promoting blue economy to ensure future stability
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Most Gulf markets ease amid regional tensions

Most stock markets in the Gulf were subdued on Wednesday, with geopolitical tensions in the region taking center stage, although the Egyptian bourse bucked...

Changing economy’s DNA must for inclusive, sustainable growth: FM

SBP raises incentives to encourage home remittances, offers up to Rs4 per USD

ADB reaffirms continued support for Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.